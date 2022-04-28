County
ArrestsThe Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Anthony Brown, 18000 McWilliams Street, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• William Bullard, 3600 Hwy 25, Iuka, Miss., third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1499
• Jennifer Curley, 21000 block Ala. Hwy 127, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, public intoxication- appears in public place, harassing communications
• Jimmie Gallina, 300 block Horton Street, Athens, violation of domestic violence protection
• Steven McCurley, 1600 block Sanderfer Street, Athens, two counts first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Damion Pressnell, 100 block Cold Springs Drive, Harvest, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Rodney Watkins, 1100 block Bristol Street, Athens, drug trafficking
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- US currency, $1,445.50, April 21, 12000 block Zehner Road
• Athens- US currency, $400, April 25, 24000 block Lisa Drive
• Athens- Ruger .380 pistol, $178, April 25-26, 19000 block Airfield Street
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Candy Machell Duncan Taylor, 45, theft of property
• Jimmie Ketona Gallina, 44, bond revocation
• Kelly Leigh McKinley, 40, fourth-degree theft of property
• Destiny Lasha Clarke, 21, failure to appear- driving while suspended
• Devin Andrew Bennett, 31, failure to appear- driving while suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
