ArrestsThe Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Anthony Brown, 18000 McWilliams Street, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

• William Bullard, 3600 Hwy 25, Iuka, Miss., third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1499

• Jennifer Curley, 21000 block Ala. Hwy 127, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, public intoxication- appears in public place, harassing communications

• Jimmie Gallina, 300 block Horton Street, Athens, violation of domestic violence protection

• Steven McCurley, 1600 block Sanderfer Street, Athens, two counts first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

• Damion Pressnell, 100 block Cold Springs Drive, Harvest, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Rodney Watkins, 1100 block Bristol Street, Athens, drug trafficking

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- US currency, $1,445.50, April 21, 12000 block Zehner Road

• Athens- US currency, $400, April 25, 24000 block Lisa Drive

• Athens- Ruger .380 pistol, $178, April 25-26, 19000 block Airfield Street

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Candy Machell Duncan Taylor, 45, theft of property

• Jimmie Ketona Gallina, 44, bond revocation

• Kelly Leigh McKinley, 40, fourth-degree theft of property

• Destiny Lasha Clarke, 21, failure to appear- driving while suspended

• Devin Andrew Bennett, 31, failure to appear- driving while suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

