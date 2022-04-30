County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Tina Adams, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance
• Jason Emerson, 300 block Crestview Street, Athens, harassment- simple assault
• Joshua Henson, 2000 block County Road 112, Florence, third-degree burglary- non-residence-force, third-degree forgery, other objects, second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1500 to $2500
• Terry Holden, 400 block Greer Road, Rogersville, converted statute
• Patrick Johnson, 14000 block Sloan Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia. Third-degree domestic violence
• Megan Mondello, 200 block Coral Court, Madison, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• David Monroe, 24000 block 7th Street, Ardmore, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking
• Peyton Parker, 11000 block Caroline Drive, Tanner, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Davood Poorbagher, 800 block New Hope Road, Needham, Ala., driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Austin Abbott, Cullman, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Christian Brown, 2800 SW Rockhouse Road, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- intimidation, unlawful possession of K-2, wizard weed, two counts public intoxication- appears in public place, two counts possession of controlled substance, two counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, non-support- child
• Leonard Brown, 11000 block Luisa Way, Lester, SORNA violation- failure to register as sex offender, SORNA violation- adult sex offender
• Krishaun Clemons, 5800 block Cassandra Court, West Palm Beach, Florida, first-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
• Danny Harper, 2200 Wimberly Road, Huntsville, two converted statutes
• Rodney Watkins, 1100 block Bristol Street, Athens, drug trafficking
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- money order, April 26-27, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
• Athens- 2006 blue Suzuki Reno, $2,000, April 27-28, 17000 block 7 Mile Post Road
• Elkmont- paper products, garbage bags, broom, paint roller handle, $24, April 27-28, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road
• Athens- industrial fan, air compressor, miscellaneous tools, Porter Cable drill set, Interstate battery, $1,050, April 27-28, 6000 block Adah Avenue
• Athens- Toro lawnmower, $1,500, April 27-28, 6000 block Adah Avenue
• Tanner- 2007 Mercury Mointaineer, $5,000, April 27-28, 11000 block Stewart Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Justin David Hughes, 25, failure to appear- DUI
• Carl Vernon Clinard, 44, first-degree theft of property, failure to appear, driving while revoked
• Mary Francis Ward, 30, chemical endangerment of a child
• Tammy Mitchell, 48, fourth-degree theft of property
• George M. Matthews, 48, first-degree theft of property
• Erica Monique Phillips, 34, DUI
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- merchandise- Pro business radio, $93, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Jen Co. tan purse, $56, 600 block US Hwy 72 W
• Athens, miscellaneous merchandise, $49.18, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.