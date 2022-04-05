County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Jerry Baker Jr., 1700 block Old Clarksville Pike, Chapmansboro, Tenn., third-degree theft of property- $500 to $1499
• Sarah Gregory, 25000 block Beatline Road, Athens, two counts third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, third-degree promote prison contraband- other
• James Kellum, 26000 block Hundley Way, Madison, possession of burglar tools, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
• David McKinney, 20000 block Looney Road, Athens, destruction of property by prisoner
• Raymond Pruitt, 21000 block Bean Road, Athens, public intoxication-appears in public place
• Matthew Sims, 26000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft-auto theft, third-degree theft- $500 to $1499
• Dan Smith III, 600 block US Hwy 31, Athens, domestic violence- strangulation
• Shaun Conley, 21000 block Piney Chapel, Athens, third-degree domestic violence-criminal mischief
• Geyson Luna, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens, public intoxication-appears in public place, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Bobby Marks, 9400 block Sgt. Holden Lane, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Melinda Maynard, 5800 block Bay Village Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence-harassment
• Eric Miles, 26000 block Coral Street, Ardmore, Tenn., public intoxication-appears in public place
• Christian Pack, 12000 block Vanzille Lane, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree trespass- enters/remains in/on
• Anthony Wallace, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane, Athens, possession of controlled substance, third-degree domestic violence-harassment
• Jason Elmore, 13000 block Ridinger Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol), speeding
• Brandon George, 100 block Piney Grove Road, Madison, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Gary McKnight, Ardmore, Tenn., public intoxication-appears in public place, resisting arrest-unfounded, possession of controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Tanner- 720 feet of 5/8 coax cable, $30,000, Mar. 11- April 4, 12000 block Hwy 31
• Athens- three wrought iron light fixtures, stapleer, electrical box, chamber bot, three flash lights, ceiling fan, Ryobi drill, outdoor camera, $495, Jan.1- April 1, 13000 block Zehner Road
• Athens- propane torch, Porter cable drill, 20 feet of chain, misc. tools, chalk line, $520, April 2, 14000 block Mooresville Road
• Ardmore- car tag, $79.75, April 1-2, 28000 block Odie Scott Drive
• Athens- Craftsman drill, US currency, April 2-3, $120, 21000 block Hwy 99
• Elkmont- Samsung 32 inch TV, Keurig coffee maker, can opener, dish set, $580, Mar. 31-April 3, 25000 block Cabbage Ridge Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Jesse Lee Meadows, 39, fourth-degree theft of property
• Dan Melvin Smith, 35, domestic violence
• Michael Lakota Ford, 29, driving while suspended
• Joel C. Ables, 53, failure to appear- driving while revoked
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $67.92, 1000 block US Hwy 72
