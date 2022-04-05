Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Jerry Baker Jr., 1700 block Old Clarksville Pike, Chapmansboro, Tenn., third-degree theft of property- $500 to $1499

• Sarah Gregory, 25000 block Beatline Road, Athens, two counts third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, third-degree promote prison contraband- other

• James Kellum, 26000 block Hundley Way, Madison, possession of burglar tools, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

• David McKinney, 20000 block Looney Road, Athens, destruction of property by prisoner

• Raymond Pruitt, 21000 block Bean Road, Athens, public intoxication-appears in public place

• Matthew Sims, 26000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft-auto theft, third-degree theft- $500 to $1499

• Dan Smith III, 600 block US Hwy 31, Athens, domestic violence- strangulation

• Shaun Conley, 21000 block Piney Chapel, Athens, third-degree domestic violence-criminal mischief

• Geyson Luna, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens, public intoxication-appears in public place, driving under the influence (alcohol)

• Bobby Marks, 9400 block Sgt. Holden Lane, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)

• Melinda Maynard, 5800 block Bay Village Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence-harassment

• Eric Miles, 26000 block Coral Street, Ardmore, Tenn., public intoxication-appears in public place

• Christian Pack, 12000 block Vanzille Lane, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree trespass- enters/remains in/on

• Anthony Wallace, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane, Athens, possession of controlled substance, third-degree domestic violence-harassment

• Jason Elmore, 13000 block Ridinger Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol), speeding

• Brandon George, 100 block Piney Grove Road, Madison, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

• Gary McKnight, Ardmore, Tenn., public intoxication-appears in public place, resisting arrest-unfounded, possession of controlled substance

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Tanner- 720 feet of 5/8 coax cable, $30,000, Mar. 11- April 4, 12000 block Hwy 31

• Athens- three wrought iron light fixtures, stapleer, electrical box, chamber bot, three flash lights, ceiling fan, Ryobi drill, outdoor camera, $495, Jan.1- April 1, 13000 block Zehner Road

• Athens- propane torch, Porter cable drill, 20 feet of chain, misc. tools, chalk line, $520, April 2, 14000 block Mooresville Road

• Ardmore- car tag, $79.75, April 1-2, 28000 block Odie Scott Drive

• Athens- Craftsman drill, US currency, April 2-3, $120, 21000 block Hwy 99

• Elkmont- Samsung 32 inch TV, Keurig coffee maker, can opener, dish set, $580, Mar. 31-April 3, 25000 block Cabbage Ridge Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Jesse Lee Meadows, 39, fourth-degree theft of property

• Dan Melvin Smith, 35, domestic violence

• Michael Lakota Ford, 29, driving while suspended

• Joel C. Ables, 53, failure to appear- driving while revoked

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- miscellaneous items, $67.92, 1000 block US Hwy 72

Trending Video

Recommended for you