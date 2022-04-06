County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Joel Ables, 25000 block Katpaugh Lane, Toney, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Christopher Bergquist, 15000 block Rise Street, Athens, three counts converted statute
• Krishaun Clemons, Athens, obstructing governmental operations, public intoxication-appears in public place
• Christopher Draper, 1000 block US Hwy 31, Athens, second-degree criminal mischief
• Alex Hancock, 15000 block Sanderson Road, Harvest, failure/refusal to display insurance, operating vehicle with expired tag, speeding
• Bryan Harris, 400 block W Limestone, Hazelgreen, public intoxication-appears in public place, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Kenneth Harris, 2600 block Rockwell Road, Huntsville, criminal littering
• Eric Hicks, 24000 block Piney Creek Drive, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Bobby Willard, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, two counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Madison- Apple 13 Pro Max cell phone, $1,100, April 4, 9100 block Seagers Road
• Athens- Apple Pro Pod ear pods, Costa sunglasses, safe, $450, April 4, 25000 block Oak Grove Road
• Ardmore- Viking dishwasher, $1,700, April 5, 30000 block Hwy 53
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Barry Kent Wisdom, 52, failure to appear- disorderly conduct
• Stephanie Nicole Haggard, 28, failure to appear- switched tag, two counts drive while suspended, no insurance, failure to register vehicle
• Gary Drall Peoples, 53, failure to appear- no insurance and drive while suspended
• Andrew Scott Cunningham, 29, drug trafficking, unlawful posession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carry a concealed weapon without permit
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- wallet and contents, $500, 1500 block US Hwy 72 E
Alabama Bureau of Pardons, paroles scheduled parole hearings for April5-7
• Justin Michael Wise- serving a total of 180 months in Elmore Correctional Facility for two counts of manufacture of controlled substance. Wise has been incarcerated since December 2014.
