County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Andrew Cunningham, 18000 block Sunflower Way, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, carry concealed weapon-gun, drug trafficking
• Zenon Garcia, 1100 block Evans Drive, Athens, third-degree assault-aggravated assault-family
• Lucas Hacket, 300 block Seymore Ave., Florence, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
• Latara Reels, 27000 block Bridle Tree Lane, Harvest, harassing communications
• Gregory Ridinger, 17000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Jodi Strang, 17000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, gas drive off (self-service)- failure to pay
• Kevin Vincente-Sontay, 1000 block Houston Street North, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Matthew Wray, 26000 block Homes Street, Ardmore, third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force
• Wendy Wray, 200 block Lake Carmel Ct., Huntsville, third-degree burglary- non-residence- no-force
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Ambroja Itavia Jones, 20, reckless endangerment
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
