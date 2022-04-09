County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Eric Bass, 18000 block Jefferson Street, Athens, three counts possession of a firearm by a violent felon
• Cedric Fuqua, 300 block Barnett Road, Rogersville, converted statute
• Tervarius Horton, 19000 block Lydia Corey Road, Athens, third-degree robbery
• Quintel Chapman, 11000 block Neely Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- assault 2- family
• Corey Johnson, two counts operating vehicle without insurance, three counts driving while license suspended/revoked, two counts speeding-unfounded, operating vehicle with expired tag, switched tag, failure/refusal to display insurance
• Jessica McWilliams, 4700 block Elkwood Section Road, Ardmore, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Brian White II, 27000 block West Limestone School Road, Lester, electronic solicitation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a child, possession/possession with intent
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Ardmore- 2005 black Chevy Tahoe, $5,000, Dec. 2-April 6, 26000 block Old School House Road
• Athens- two tires and rims, $150, April 5-6, Seven Mile Post Road and Hwy 72
• Elkmont- Visa and Citizens Bank credit cards and key, April 6, 21000 block Hwy 127
• Athens- Smith & Wesson M&P Pro 9mm pistol, Smith & Wesson M&P 340 .357 pistol, Ruger MK3 .22 pistol, Walter Arms PDP 9mm pistol, two Magpul D60 60 round magazines, Stihl chainsaw and a Stihl string trimmer, $3,750, April 6, 11000 block Lentzville Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Davis Simmons, 100 block 6th Street, Decatur, failure to appear- two counts operating vehicle without insurance, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, switched tag
• Michael Delon Baker, 54 ,failure to appear- public intoxication
• Julie McMahan Ritchie, 53, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property-possession
• Natasha Kimberly Needham, 30, failure to appear- disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, two counts driving while suspended
• Nicholas Perez, 28, public intoxication
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.
Alabama Bureau of Pardons & paroles hearings {span class=”print_trim”}scheduled for the week of April 12-13• Jalmal Malcolm Petite- serving 115 months for first-degree theft of property at Fountain Correctional Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.