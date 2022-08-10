County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Jordan Adams, 1000 block Sandlin Cemetery Road, Athens, fradulent use of credit/debit card
• Kevin Barbour, 200 block Oak Street, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Cassius Brown, 20000 block Narrow Lane, Tanner, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray, resisting arrest
• Carl Clinard, 15000 block Reid Road, Athens, two counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Shanna Davis, 1400 bock Malone Street, Athens, third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1,499
• Ashley Fadell, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana, drug trafficking, drug trafficking- two counts, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• David Johnson, 1800 block Levert Circle, Athens, two counts drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of marijuana, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Alice Kingston, 25000 block Narrow Lane, Tanner, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
• Anthony Lewis, 1500 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison, destruction of property by prisoner, possession of controlled substance, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Thomas Little, 25000 block Narrow Lane, Tanner, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
• Jeremy Patterson, 300 block Elm Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Almontraez Provens, 16000 block American Way, Athens, third-degree assault- simple assault
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- 10 Kirkland frames, hand truck, miscellaneous clothes, August 8, $720, 14000 block Grubbs Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Almontraez Sayveonne Provens, 22, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, driving while suspended, failure to register vehicle
• Landon Scott Wooldridge, 27, grand jury indictment- possesses forged instrument
• Kevin Deshawn Tolliver, 27, failure to appear- first-degree criminal trespass
• Christopher Daniel Draper, 37, fourth-degree theft of property
• Ashley Nicole Taymon, 35, fourth-degree theft of property
• Vince Allan Griffin, 29, second-degree criminal trespass
• Amber Mae Nicole Bush, 38, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- Briggs & Stratton 8250 Storm Responder generator, Ancel FX6000 computer hardware/software, Chicago Electric mig welder, National Freon 134 A freon, $2,371.99, 1700 block Pine Street
• Athens- Chrysler Town & Country, $6,000, 1700 block Pine Street
• Athens- US currency, SS card, brown leather purse, flower wallet, Nintendo Switch, $840, 600 block South Madison Street
