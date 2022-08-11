County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Jordan Adams, 1000 block Sandlin Cemetery Road, Athens, fourth-degree receiving stolen property
• Brandon Burney, 100 block Dover Street, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Tracy Garren, 1100 block Highway 55, Wilson, Ala., second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Richard Justice, Cole Drive, Ashville, Ala., possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, first degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Debbie Kyle, 25000 block Flanagan Road, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Anthony Lewis, 1500 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple, attempt to commit crime
• Randall McGrew, 19000 block Elkton Road, Athens, two counts operating vehicle with expired tag, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Halee Mundy, 100 block Hardiman Place Lane, Madison, possession of controlled substance
• Andrew Ralston, 29000 block Windsor Lane, Madison, possession of controlled substance, truancy
• Larry Sneath Jr., 24000 block Easter Lane, Elkmont, three counts converted statute
• Ashley York, 16000 block Hampton Lane, Athens, three counts chemical endangerment
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Ashley Nicole Taymon, 35, fourth degree theft of property
• Samantha Ann Thompson, 50, failure to appear - four counts driver license suspended, expired tag, three counts no insurance
• Zaccheaus Douglas Coleman, 56, failure to appear no insurance and drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- various merchandise, $257.40, 1000 block US Hwy 72
