County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Kevin Barbour, 200 block Oak Street, Athens, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
• Zaccheaus Coleman, Clinton Village, Athens, four counts driving while license suspended/revoked, two counts operating vehicle with expired tag, failure/refusal to display insurance
• Jorge Del-Rio, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, two counts leaving the scene of an accident- with injury, minimum speed regulation, driving while license suspended/revoked, open container- alcohol in a vehicle
• Courtney Johnson, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Tanner, converted statute
• Brittney Kuncho, 28000 block Brock Road, Ardmore, reckless endangerment
• Cecil Legg, 28000 block Mooresville Road, Ardmore, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Anthony Lewis, 1500 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison, attempt to elude by any means
• Heather McMahon, 26000 block Main Street, Ardmore, reckless endangerment
• Frederick Mills, 700 block Virginia Ave., Tuscumbia, three counts converted statute
• Vincent Scales, 18000 block Jefferson Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Gregory Wilder, 1300 block Posey Street, Huntsville, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
• Malik Burnett, 1200 block Goldridge Drive, Decatur, converted statute
• Carl Clinard, 15000 block Reid Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Ashley Fadell, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• David Johnson, 1800 block Levert Circle, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Michael Rhinehart, 11000 block Jade Lane, Hazel Green, drug trafficking
• Cody Riggs, 14000 block Craig Cove Road, Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Farrah Smith, County Road 316, Trinity, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Justin Varnes, 25000 block Sweet Springs Road, Elkmont, identity theft
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- 2008 silver Honda Civic, August 8, $500, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
• Athens- 2007 blue Honda Fit, August 7-10, $10,000, 23000 block Pepper Road
• Ardmore- Nike Air Jordans, clothes, August 8-9, $300, I65 and Ardmore exit
• Ardmore- two rings, medication, July 10- August 10, $1,400, 20000 block Hwy 251
• Athens- US currency, October 18, 2021- August 11, 2022, $60,000, 18000 block Easterferry Road
• Athens- US currency, August 9-11, $466, 19000 block Hwy 127
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Marcus Kwame, 27, harassment
• Tameka Dawn Baker, 42, harassment
• Ronnie James Strickland, 49, using false identity to obstruct justice
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- firearm, $430, 2100 block Booker Drive
