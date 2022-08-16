County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Alison Aggen, 15000 block Kings Drive, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol), second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer, resisting arrest
• Kevin Barbour, 200 block Oak Street, Athens, failure of disorderly persons to disperse
• Derrick Carroll, 1000 block Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Ky., other agency warrant
• Eric Cole, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Tyler Davis, 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• Exavier Bland, 3600 block Marymont Drive, Huntsville, non-support- child
• Brooke Carroll, 200 block McClellan Street, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, drug trafficking
• Willie Johnson, 700 block Henry Drive, Athens, two counts first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, two counts third-degree burglary-residence-force, possession of controlled substance
• Justin Swopes, 300 block 12th Avenue, Decatur, two counts non-support- child
• Brandon Adams, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, two counts third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• William Bond, 1200 block North Street, Decatur, possession of controlled substance, attempt to elude by any means
• Julian Gonzalez, 200 block Sunset Drive, Athens, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1499
• Jeremy McConnell, 31000 block Valley Lane, Prospect, Tenn., second-degree domestic violence- assault 2
• Beverly Wilson, 22000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, three counts truancy
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- Samsung Galaxy 510, June 7, $169, 27000 block Copeland Road
• Athens- 2019 red Kia Forte, July 5-8, $20,000, 24000 block Hwy 72
• Elkmont- car tag, August 11-13, $100, 11000 block Patterson Hill Road
• Athens- Samsung refrigerator, Kitchen Aide stove, August 11-13, $2,100, 11000 block Bream Bluff Road
• Athens- Desert Eagle 1911 .45 pistol, August 14, $1,100, 14000 block Eva Circle
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Jerad Wayne Sides, 34, bond revocation- third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Savannah Marie Gutierrez, 38, third-degree theft of property
• Devin Ma-Kyan Parker, 18, criminal mischief
• Heather Nicole Derringer, 37, first-degree theft of property
• Willie Bernard Johnson, 42, receiving stolen property
• Ronald Ray Richardson, 23, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Lance Tyler Sisk, 33, driving while revoked, no insurance, expired tag
• Quincy Elizabeth Rife, 26, driving under the influence
• Destiny Rae Glenn, 27, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Beverly Sue Wilson, 39, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Jonathan Dale Self, 40, drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- US currency, Rock Island 10mm handgun, Ruger Mini 14, $27,606, 1500 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- glass exterior door, $750, 1200 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- 2011 white Chevrolet Impala, $10,000, 700 block Norton Drive
• Athens- seven pairs of shoes and two packs of socks, $414.85, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
• Athens- Chevy Malibu, $300, 600 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- various packs of meat, $29.49, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Woodmen Life-structures, $800, 800 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- groceries, $434.02, 1000 block US Hwy 72
