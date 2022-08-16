Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Alison Aggen, 15000 block Kings Drive, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol), second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer, resisting arrest

• Kevin Barbour, 200 block Oak Street, Athens, failure of disorderly persons to disperse

• Derrick Carroll, 1000 block Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Ky., other agency warrant

• Eric Cole, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• Tyler Davis, 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

• Exavier Bland, 3600 block Marymont Drive, Huntsville, non-support- child

• Brooke Carroll, 200 block McClellan Street, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, drug trafficking

• Willie Johnson, 700 block Henry Drive, Athens, two counts first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, two counts third-degree burglary-residence-force, possession of controlled substance

• Justin Swopes, 300 block 12th Avenue, Decatur, two counts non-support- child

• Brandon Adams, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, two counts third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

• William Bond, 1200 block North Street, Decatur, possession of controlled substance, attempt to elude by any means

• Julian Gonzalez, 200 block Sunset Drive, Athens, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1499

• Jeremy McConnell, 31000 block Valley Lane, Prospect, Tenn., second-degree domestic violence- assault 2

• Beverly Wilson, 22000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, three counts truancy

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- Samsung Galaxy 510, June 7, $169, 27000 block Copeland Road

• Athens- 2019 red Kia Forte, July 5-8, $20,000, 24000 block Hwy 72

• Elkmont- car tag, August 11-13, $100, 11000 block Patterson Hill Road

• Athens- Samsung refrigerator, Kitchen Aide stove, August 11-13, $2,100, 11000 block Bream Bluff Road

• Athens- Desert Eagle 1911 .45 pistol, August 14, $1,100, 14000 block Eva Circle

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Jerad Wayne Sides, 34, bond revocation- third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Savannah Marie Gutierrez, 38, third-degree theft of property

• Devin Ma-Kyan Parker, 18, criminal mischief

• Heather Nicole Derringer, 37, first-degree theft of property

• Willie Bernard Johnson, 42, receiving stolen property

• Ronald Ray Richardson, 23, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Lance Tyler Sisk, 33, driving while revoked, no insurance, expired tag

• Quincy Elizabeth Rife, 26, driving under the influence

• Destiny Rae Glenn, 27, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Beverly Sue Wilson, 39, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

• Jonathan Dale Self, 40, drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- US currency, Rock Island 10mm handgun, Ruger Mini 14, $27,606, 1500 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- glass exterior door, $750, 1200 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- 2011 white Chevrolet Impala, $10,000, 700 block Norton Drive

• Athens- seven pairs of shoes and two packs of socks, $414.85, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

• Athens- Chevy Malibu, $300, 600 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- various packs of meat, $29.49, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- Woodmen Life-structures, $800, 800 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- groceries, $434.02, 1000 block US Hwy 72

