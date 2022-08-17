County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Christopher Bailey, 300 block County Road 1810, Joppa, Ala., eight counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Destiny Glenn, 6900 block County Road, 170, Trinity, Ala., two counts driving under the influence (controlled substance), two counts third-degree domestic violence- reckless
• Brandy May, 69000 block Easter Ferry Road, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure/refusal to display insurance
• Jacqueline May, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, loitering- vagrancy
• Cierra Miller, 12000 block Snake Road, Athens, sentenced from court
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Harvest- Exus Snap gold vape, August 6, $55, 14000 block East Limestone Road
• Athens- Sig P365 .380 pistol, US currency, two credit/debit cards, August 14, $640, 22000 block Bain Road
• Athens- red heeler dog, August 11, $200, 14000 block Quinn road
• Athens- US currency, May 1- August 15, $30,000, 20000 block Kimzy Carr Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Devin Rashad Turner, 26, failure to appear- drivers license revoked
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- consumable goods, $103.40, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- door frame, $200, 1400 block East Elm Street
• Athens- money, $40, 1100 block 5th Avenue
