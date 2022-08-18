County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• James Beasley, 24000 Drawbaugh Road, Athens, attempt to elude by any means, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Anthony Brown, 18000 block McWilliams Street, Elkmont, second-degree assault, possession of controlled substance, second-degree burglary-residence-force
• William Clark, 25000 block Sand Springs Road, Athens, third-degree burglary- non-residence- no-force, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• David Harrison Jr., 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Michael Huckaby, 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• Jessi Ish, 24000 block Cotton Belt Road, Elkmont, third-degree burglary- residence- force
• Corey Jefferson, 900 block Strain Road, Athens, first degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary-residence- force, fraudulent use credit/debit card, third degree escape, possession of controlled substance
• Lisa Keeton, 20000 block Todd Circle, Athens, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Marcus Kirklen, 29000 block Amy Ciramy Circle, Ardmore, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Cierra Miller, 12000 block Snake Road, chemical endangerment
• Cristian Rios, 24000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, Elkmont, third-degree burglary- residence-force
• Diana Rogers, 1400 block Woodenbridge Lane, Mount Airy, Md., homicide-capital murder, second-degree burglary-residence- force
• Tyrese Sales, 1400 block 12th Street, Athens, three counts second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1500 to $2500, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Ashley Shelnutt, 18000 block Edgewood Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving
• Ashley Sherman, 3000 block 2nd Avenue NW, Huntsville, two counts drug trafficking
• Matthew Sims, 26000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, third-degree theft- theft- grand jury arrest warrant, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more
• Clinton Vining, 18000 block Robinson Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- menacing-gun, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Amie Waddle, 4100 block Knight Road, Huntsville, first-degree theft-miscellaneous- $2500 or more
• Steven Waldrep, 700 block Cedar Lake Road SW, Decatur, first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon
• Ryan White, 18000 block Bream Bluff, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun, possession of controlled substance, attempt to elude by any means
• Jordan Williams, 2000 block 11th Street, Decatur, third-degree domestic violence-harassment
• Barry Wisdom, 24000 block Thatch Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence-menacing-other, second-degree assault
• Matthew Wray, 26000 block Homes Street, Ardmore, fraudulent use credit/debit card, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1499
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Elkmont- Dell computer, August 15, $700, 24000 block Thach Road
• Elkmont- Husqvarna chainsaw, JP Eliminator vacuum pump, refrigerant gauges, August 7-16, $425, 13000 block Grigsby Ferry Road
• Elkmont- Narco, August 16, unknown value, 18000 block McWilliams Street
• Athens- John Deere 46 inch riding lawnmower, Echo weed eater, Troybilt pressure washer, Craftsman push mower, August 16-17, $1,110, 11000 block Nancy lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Shanna Deanne, 30, probation revocation
• Tiffany Joan Serafin, 41, second-degree receiving stolen property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- air mattress, $112, 1000 block US 72
• Athens- central unit, window screen, $10,020, 200 block Sunset Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.