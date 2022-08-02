County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests
Saturday-Monday.
• Michael Biase, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont, driving while license suspended/revoked, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• Alicia Black, 2900 block SW Bayless Drive, Huntsville, two counts public intoxication- appears in public place, two counts driving under the influence (combined), possession of controlled substance
• Antonio Burks, 400 block Landess Circle, Madison , homicide- capital murder
• John Elrod, 23000 block Flanagan Road, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, two counts possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Richard Kidd, 300 block Ardmore Ridge Road, Ardmore, possession of controlled substance, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous- less than $500, loitering-vagrancy, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Gerald Pearce, Henderson Road Ardmore, Tenn., second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500
• Corney Randolph, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance
• Timothy Royster, 100 block Stewart Road, Toney, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Pedro Alonzo, 1300 block Wheeler Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- menacing-knife
• Darrell Taylor, 900 block Strain Road, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving
• Allie Whitaker, 100 block Poling Drive, Pulaski, Tenn., possession of controlled substance
• Colby Alred, 1400 block 7th Avenue, Athens, endangering welfare of a child
• Mitchell Caldwell, 1300 block Aster Street, Athens, reckless endangerment, switched tag, improper lane usage, driving while license suspended/revoked, tampering with physical evidence, speeding, attempt to elude by motor vehicle
• Franklyn Cuarezma, 1200 block Audubon Lane, Athens, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental operations, second-degree assault-aggravated assault- police officer, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Stephanie Dutcher, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, converted statute
• Cody Johnson, 100 block Starr Road, Hazelgreen, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
• William Thomas, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive, Athens, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Amber Wade, 400 block Liberty Hill Road, Minor Hill, Tenn., possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts
Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- keys, July 29, $50, 21000 block Hwy 99
• Athens- 2004 red Chevy Venture Van, July 28-31, $2,000, 17000 block Shadow Wood Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police
Department reported the following arrests
Saturday-Monday.
• Gregory Tremaine Davis, 45, probation revocation- DUI
• Ricky Nicklos Terry, 31, failure to appear- DUI
• Bradley Desean Siner, 51, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jesse Lee Meadows, 39, failure to appear- theft of property
• Lisa Denise Fletcher Hibson, 45, failure to appear- fourth degree theft of property
• Vantella Lamont Malone, 44, unlawful possession of forged instrument- third degree
• Tabitha Ann Nelson, 27, failure pay for gasoline
• Corney Latica Ann Randolph, 37, driving while suspended, operating vehicle without insurance
• Pedro Alonzo, 29, third-degree domestic violence- assault
• Jose Luis Arteaga Contreras, 26, domestic violence- assault
• Austin Chance Smith, 21, DUI
• Kaine Joseph Chamberlin, 26, failure to appear- driving while suspended
• Kimberly Elizabeth Coffman, 30, driving while license suspended
• Jesse Lee Meadows, 39, failure to appear- driving while suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police
Department reported the following thefts
Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- US Currency, adderall pills, suboxone, $3,020, 300 block
Sanderfer Road
