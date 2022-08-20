County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Jerome Bailey, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana
• Eric Bass, 18000 block Jefferson Street, Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance, two counts possession of a pistol by a violent felon, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts bribery of public servants, first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts drug trafficking
• Christopher Bolan, 26000 block Henderson Road, Madison, first-degree sodomy, two counts sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years
• Mitchell Caldwell, 1300 block Aster Street, Athens, bribery of public servants, drug trafficking
• Quintel Chapman, 11000 block Neely Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- assault two
• John Douglas Jr., 19000 block Wells Road, Athens, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, obstructing justice using a false identity, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Ricky Haggermaker Jr., 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, possession of controlled substance
• Jeremy Harrison, 26000 block W Limestone School Road, Lester, second-degree domestic violence- assault two
• Samuel Hoback, 30000 block Veto Road, Elkmont, first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon
• Torry Holden, 13000 block Parker Road, Athens, obstructing justice using a false identity, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, attempt to elude by any means
• Alyssa Holt, 19000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft-$2,500 or more, identity theft
• Frank Johnson, 5000 block Henry Road, Athens, obstructing justice using a false identity, three counts second-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, three counts third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Steven Kelley, 17000 block Red Hill Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Cricket Kimbrough, 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way, Athens, identity theft, third-degree theft- theft-miscellaneous- $500 to $1499
• Tyler Love, 29000 block Nick Davis Road, Harvest, two counts third-degree burglary- residence-force, two counts first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving
• Lanny Rich, 30000 block Smith avenue, Ardmore, Tenn., driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Clifton Tatum, 12000 block Lukers Way, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more
• Blake Wallace, 700 block Windover Road, Florence, third-degree burglary-residence- force, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Athony Waterman, 8700 block Cowford Road, Athens, SORNA violation
• Deven Beard, 2800 block Bobo Section Road, Hazel Green, public intoxication- appears in public place
• William Bond Jr., 1200 block North Street, Decatur, possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Kimberly Marano, 28000 block Windover Street, Wesley Chapel, Florida, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Tiffany Serafin, 400 block 11th Street, .
Fernandine Beach, Florida, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
• Demetrius Sutton, 4000 block Browne Court, Atlanta, two counts converted statute
• Delisa Wiggins, 13000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, driving while license suspended/revoked
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Tanner- 2005 white Ford Freestar van, August 12-17, $2000, 13000 block Hwy 31
• Athens- miscellaneous goods, August 17, $10.82, 16000 block Hwy 251
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Cassandra Darnell Ezell, 29, failure to appear- drivers license revoked
• Simon Peter McGuire, 49, failure to appear- drivers license revoked
• Michael Jermaine Parham, 35, failure to appear- driving under the influence
• Donny Clay Goode, 65, failure to appear- harassment
• Simon Peter McGuire, 49, failure to appear- driver license revoked
• Elizabeth Ashleigh Philyaw, 27, failure to appear- driving while suspended, switched tag
• Angel Gabriel Delgado Hernandez, 35, public intoxication
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- merchandise, $217.43, 100 block US Hwy 31 S
• Athens- merchandise, $82.09, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $169.19, 1000 block US Hwy 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.