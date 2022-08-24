Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Jordan Crow, 1000 block Princeton drive, Madison, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, giving false identification to law enforcement

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- rocking chair, two flower pots, August 19-22, $80, 13000 block Lucas Ferry Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Martha Leann Hughes, 38, driving under the influence

• Bralyn Christian Parham, 26, giving false identification to law enforcement officer, speeding, no drivers license

• Gary Tyler Graham, 27, driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

