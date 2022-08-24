County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Jordan Crow, 1000 block Princeton drive, Madison, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, giving false identification to law enforcement
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- rocking chair, two flower pots, August 19-22, $80, 13000 block Lucas Ferry Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Martha Leann Hughes, 38, driving under the influence
• Bralyn Christian Parham, 26, giving false identification to law enforcement officer, speeding, no drivers license
• Gary Tyler Graham, 27, driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
