County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Spencer Alred, 15000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Courtney Bailey, 21000 block Bean Road E, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Jason Emerson, 200 block Crestview Street, Athens, school employee sexual contact with student
• Terry Fralix Jr., 27000 block AL 99 Hwy, Elkmont, non-support- child
• Tyler Graham, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, Athens, driving under the influence
• Stanley Gullett, 13000 block Shaw Road, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public
• Ashley Hill, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, Lester, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs
• Corey Jefferson, 900 block Strain Road, Athens, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, altering firearm identification or possession of
• Kimberly Matias, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Diana Rogers, 1400 block Woodenbridge Lane, Mount Airy, Md., second-degree assault
• Christian Wells, 7700 block Hamilton Blvd, Breininsville, Pa., interference with custody
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Ruger HKSR9 Ruger 9mm pistol, 25 pistol, jewelry, $1050, June 9- August 22, 27000 block Juanita Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• April Cecilia Griffin, 23, theft of property
• Tracy Lashon Holloway, 49, third-degree criminal mischief
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- miscellaneous, $120.90, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- iphone 11, $1,000, 1000 block US Hwy 72
