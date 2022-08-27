Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• Jasper Dixon, 100 block Grey Fawn Trail, Madison, reckless driving, attempt to elude by any means, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, second-degree possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment

• Andre Johnson, 21000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Sebastian Johnson, 100 block Ponderosa Lane, Jacksonville, Ala., harassment- harassment/intimidation

• Taylor Lide, 26000 block 2nd Street, Ardmore, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation

• Jaylon Simpson, 2100 block State Avenue, Decatur, second-degree possession of marijuana

• Timothy Beadle, 12000 block Lukers Way, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance

• Thomas Coleman, 12000 block Mayfield Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana

• Sharon Johnson, 500 block Shull Road, Hartselle, two counts converted statute

• Isaac McLin, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, tampering with physical evidence, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of controlled substance

• Michael Ramirez, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Athens- Craftsman generator, Sig Sauer P226 9mm pistol, safe, August 24, $2,000, 17000 block Blue Springs Road

• Elkmont- 2018 white Dodge Ram, August 25, $40,000, 22000 block Sandlin Road

• Athens- AT&T Alcatel cell phone, August 25, $40, 500 block 7th Avenue

• Elkmont- Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, August 18, $650, 27000 block Upper Elkton Road

• Harvest- Winchester 1895 rifle .35, August 25, $2,000, 14000 block Alden Lake Drive

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• George Joachim Ulrich, 40, third-degree burglary

• Labrontae Lamar Sales Jr., 30, harassment

• Debra Kaye Vickers, 60, theft of property

• Kristen Donyea Blake, 33, harassment

• Jason Adam Wales, 38, third-degree criminal trespass

• Morgan Hannah Pierce, 24, failure to appear- no drivers license

• Jayesh Patel, 36, public intoxication

• Charles Hendrix Moore Jr., 40 failure to appear- drivers license suspended, no insurance

• Samantha Lynn Richardson, 37, failure to appear- drivers license revoked, reckless driving

• Lajarvis Cortez Malone, 36, third-degree domestic violence

• Sacha Jean Johnson, 46, failure to appear- public intoxication

• Daniel Alan Ransom, 44, driving under the influecne

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Athens- jump starter, $118, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- smartwatch, $46.85, 1000 block US Hwy 72

