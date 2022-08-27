County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Jasper Dixon, 100 block Grey Fawn Trail, Madison, reckless driving, attempt to elude by any means, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, second-degree possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment
• Andre Johnson, 21000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Sebastian Johnson, 100 block Ponderosa Lane, Jacksonville, Ala., harassment- harassment/intimidation
• Taylor Lide, 26000 block 2nd Street, Ardmore, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
• Jaylon Simpson, 2100 block State Avenue, Decatur, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Timothy Beadle, 12000 block Lukers Way, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance
• Thomas Coleman, 12000 block Mayfield Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Sharon Johnson, 500 block Shull Road, Hartselle, two counts converted statute
• Isaac McLin, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, tampering with physical evidence, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of controlled substance
• Michael Ramirez, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- Craftsman generator, Sig Sauer P226 9mm pistol, safe, August 24, $2,000, 17000 block Blue Springs Road
• Elkmont- 2018 white Dodge Ram, August 25, $40,000, 22000 block Sandlin Road
• Athens- AT&T Alcatel cell phone, August 25, $40, 500 block 7th Avenue
• Elkmont- Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, August 18, $650, 27000 block Upper Elkton Road
• Harvest- Winchester 1895 rifle .35, August 25, $2,000, 14000 block Alden Lake Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• George Joachim Ulrich, 40, third-degree burglary
• Labrontae Lamar Sales Jr., 30, harassment
• Debra Kaye Vickers, 60, theft of property
• Kristen Donyea Blake, 33, harassment
• Jason Adam Wales, 38, third-degree criminal trespass
• Morgan Hannah Pierce, 24, failure to appear- no drivers license
• Jayesh Patel, 36, public intoxication
• Charles Hendrix Moore Jr., 40 failure to appear- drivers license suspended, no insurance
• Samantha Lynn Richardson, 37, failure to appear- drivers license revoked, reckless driving
• Lajarvis Cortez Malone, 36, third-degree domestic violence
• Sacha Jean Johnson, 46, failure to appear- public intoxication
• Daniel Alan Ransom, 44, driving under the influecne
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- jump starter, $118, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- smartwatch, $46.85, 1000 block US Hwy 72
