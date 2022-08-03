County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Charlie Cain Jr., 25000 block Children Street, Elkmont, resisting arrest, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, violation of domestic violence protection order
• Kimberly Coffman, 100 block Bowling Street, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Alisha Crow, 300 block Mayfield Road, Albertville, driving while license suspended/revoked, improper lights, operating vehicle with expired tag
• Douglas Green, 100 block Sunrise Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Ronnie Green II, 17000 block Shaw Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Martha Hughes-Kelley, 900 block Houston Street N., Athens, third-degree theft- theft- shoplifting- $500 to $1,499
• William Maddox, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Jesse Meadows, 4000 block State Line Road, Ardmore, two counts second-degree bail jumping- failure to appear/bail, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Randy Mullins, 28000 block Mitchell Loop, Ardmore public intoxication- appears in public place
• Shawn Parmley, 200 block Cloverleaf Drive, Athens, first-degree theft- theft-miscellaneous- $2,500 or more
• Christopher Shull, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, distribution of a controlled substance, third-degree assault-simple assault
• Trevin Troupe, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, second-degree burglary- residence- force
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Rodrigo Montoya Perez, 42, failure to appear third-degree harassing communications and third-degree reckless endangerment
• Shawn Abhram Parmley, 47, failure to appear domestic violence assault, no drivers license, drivers license suspended
• Jesse Lee Meadows, 39, failure to appear, theft of property
• Kelly Marie Hogue, 34, fourth degree theft of property
• Kimberly Elizabeth Coffman, 30, driving while license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- window, $200, Henry Drive
• Athens- merchandise, $869.66, 1000 block US 72 E
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.