County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Rene Adkerson, 3600 block McVay Street, Huntsville, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly
• James Barnett, 15000 block Laurens Street, Birmingham, open container- alcohol in vehicle, speeding, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Jonathan Leonard, Wooten Road, Alabaster, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, identity theft, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Justin Meeks, 12000 block Little Coffman Road, Lester, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• Scotty Rice, 15000 block Sorghum Ridge Drive, Elkmont, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Redia Similton, 8500 block Bloodworth Drive, Madison, destruction of property by prisoner, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• Arone’ Walker, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, second-degree assault, two counts second-degree burglary- residence- force
• Ernesto Alvaro-Gomez, Sycamore Drive, Chadbourn, NC, driving under the influence (alcohol), improper turn, no drivers license, violation of drivers license restrictions
• Vince Griffin, 3200 block Ripley Road, Nauvoo, third-degree burglary- residence- force, possession of controlled substance
• Kristie Johnson, 5600 block Henry Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Devonte Busby, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Adam Kyle, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Martin Kyle, 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- knife
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max cell phone, August 26, $1,400, Hwy 72 and Zehner Road
• Athens- wallet with ID, US currency, August 23, $2,800, 13000 block Quinn Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday- Monday.
• Donnie Eugene Collier, 68, third-degree criminal trespass
• Amy Kathryn Balance, 35, failure to appear- driving under the influence, driving while suspended, open container
• Alec Linslee Hickman, 30, failure to appear- giving false information
• Ashley Nicole Shelnutt, 40, failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass
• Daryl N Redus, 57, second-degree criminal mischief
• Daxton Clifford Gillespie, 28, second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Jessica Lynn Padgett, 29, failure to appear- no drivers license, improper lane usage
• Alex Gutierrez, 21, driving under the influence
• Christi Lynn Tellez, 41, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Jose Luis Perez, 41, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Lawrence Anthony Isles, 29, failure to appear- driving while revoked
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- money, $6,000, 22000 block US Hwy 72 E
• Athens- silver Chevy Impala, $10,000, 1800 block Elkton Street
• Athens- Ruger LCR .357 Magnum, $400, 20000 block Huntsville- Browns Ferry Road
• Athens- credit/debit cards, 1500 block Elm Street
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $49.60, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E
• Athens- merchandise, $80.95, 600 block S. Jefferson Street
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $112.05, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E
• Athens- items of miscellaneous merchandise, $157.65, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E
• Athens- motor oil, oil fee, $29.20, 1000 block 1000 US Hwy 72 E
• Athens- Marvel billfold, Chime card/Redstone card, money, $420, 600 block US Hwy 31 S
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.