County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Thomas Brunson, 24000 block Poplar Drive, Elkmont, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Gregory Craig, 18000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens, probation violation warrant
• Eric Michael, 21000 block Mitchell Lane, Athens, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
• Ashlyn Nelson, 23000 block Kennedy Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Whitney Pendleton, 800 block Lucas Street, Athens, truancy
• Nicholas Powell, 500 block N Hine Street, Athens, sentecnced from court
• Luis Sandoval Castro, Kidd Road, Haleyville, Ala., driving under the influence (alcohol), first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- cash and carry card, April 29- August 29, unknown value, 300 block 5th Avenue
• Athens- US currency, August 29, $5,000, 14000 block Cambridge Road
• Athens- leaf blower, motor, August 27-29, $1,250, 22000 block Cairo Hollow Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Corey Denzell Watkins, 30, failure to appear- drivers license revoked
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- general merchandise, $189.17, 1000 block US 72 E
• Athens- money, $440.20, 600 block US 72 W
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.