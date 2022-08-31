Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Thomas Brunson, 24000 block Poplar Drive, Elkmont, driving under the influence (alcohol)

• Gregory Craig, 18000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens, probation violation warrant

• Eric Michael, 21000 block Mitchell Lane, Athens, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

• Ashlyn Nelson, 23000 block Kennedy Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance

• Whitney Pendleton, 800 block Lucas Street, Athens, truancy

• Nicholas Powell, 500 block N Hine Street, Athens, sentecnced from court

• Luis Sandoval Castro, Kidd Road, Haleyville, Ala., driving under the influence (alcohol), first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- cash and carry card, April 29- August 29, unknown value, 300 block 5th Avenue

• Athens- US currency, August 29, $5,000, 14000 block Cambridge Road

• Athens- leaf blower, motor, August 27-29, $1,250, 22000 block Cairo Hollow Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Corey Denzell Watkins, 30, failure to appear- drivers license revoked

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- general merchandise, $189.17, 1000 block US 72 E

• Athens- money, $440.20, 600 block US 72 W

