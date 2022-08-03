County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• James Bush, 20000 block Hogan Drive, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence-harassment
• Franklyn Cuarezma, 1200 block Audubon Lane, Athens, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental operations
• Whitney Kidd, 28000 block Shannon Drive, Ardmore. First-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Brenigan Miller, 24000 block Craft Road, Athens, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Cameron Shelt, 400 block Stephens Road, Hazel Green, third-degree burglary- residence- force
• Calvin Tolliver, Greer Street, Athens, third-degree burglary- residence- force
• Allie Whitaker, 100 block Poling Drive, Pulaski, Tenn., possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Wednesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
