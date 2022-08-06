County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Vernon Allred, 700 block 5th Ave, Athens, puplic intoxication- appears in public place
• Angelica Brumfield, 16000 block Greenview Lane, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• James Bush, 20000 block Hogan Drive, Elkmont, first-degree arson- residence
• Chelsea Hobbs, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Justin Jarrett, 100 block Heran Drive, Killen, second-degree assault
• Kenneth Joffre Jr., 2500 block Waltham Drive, Huntsville, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Ashley Johnson, 400 block Record Street, Triana, Ala., first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Terry Lee, 7500 block County Road 92, Rogersville, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Jesse Savage, 400 block Coleman Avenue, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, distribution of a controlled substance
• Julian Thomas, 700 block Mastin Lake Road, Huntsville, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
• Brenda Brown, 20000 block Holt Road, Athens, second-degree hindering prosecution
• Toney Brown, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, first-degree stalking- repeated following of another, two counts violation of a domestic violence order, first-degree stalking- domestic violence, third-degree domestic violence- menacing
• Kimberly Coffman, 100 block Bowling Lane, Harvest, operating vehicle with expired tag, failure/refusal to display insurance, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Jose Diaz-Reyes, 27000 block Saddle Tr., Toney, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Christopher Echols Jr., 100 block Mitzi Drive, New Market, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• William Hastings, 21000 block JD Adams Drive, Elkmont, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Kenyon Jobe, 100 block Pine Landing Drive, Madison, non-support- child
• William Maddox, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs
• Vantella Malone, 700 block Plato Jones Street, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Halee Mundy, 100 block Hadiman Place Lane, Madison, first-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
• William Thomas, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive, Athens, violation of domestic violence protection
• Calvin Tolliver, Greer Street, Athens, attempt to elude by any means
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- six Halo lights, boxes of wire ties, two Milwaukee chalk lines, two Kline wire cutters, August 2, $215, 20000 block Edgewood Road
• Athens- Admiral miter saw, Harbor Freight table saw, Wen miter saw stand, two Lowes vehicle ramps, miscellaneous tools, miscellaneous dishes, Samsung TV, Bissell carpet shampooer, Master lock, July 27- August 3, $1,000, 19000 block Hwy 127
• Elkmont, three riding lawnmowers, tiller, refrigerator, 2000 lbs. of metal, mini bike, July 12-19, $1,925, 22000 block Shipley Hollow Road
• Athens- five batteries, July 13- August 3, $350, 20000 block Wallace Lane
• Athens- US currency, August 2, $200, 8000 block Hatchett Ridge
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Miguel Castro Garcia Cruz, 34, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jason Dale Vibbert, 39, failure to appear- drivers license revoked
• Ernest Lee Wilkerson, 55, failure to appear- revoked
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- Bank of America debit/credit card, Old Decatur Road
• Athens- various meat products, $465.79, 1000 block US 72
• Athens- HP laptop, Nintendo Switch, clothing, Nintendo video game, car key fob remote, $880, 16000 block Athens-Limestone Blvd.
• Athens- Chevrolet Camaro, $5,000, 1000 block S. Hine Street
• Athens- Pop electronic vape pens, $65, 700 block Hobbs Street
