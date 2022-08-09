County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• James Bush, 20000 block Hogan Drive, Elkmont, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Michael Hand, 1600 block SW Sparkman Street, Madison, possession of controlled substance
• Tyler Hobbs, 200 block Shilling Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Hunter Smith, Purcell Road, Leoma, Tenn., possession of controlled substance-heroin, possession of controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance
• Larry Stovall, 29000 block Lester Road, Lester, reckless endangerment
• Justin Varnes, 25000 block Sweet Springs Road, Elkmont, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, two counts operating vehicle without insurance, operating vehicle with expired tag
• Mary Ward, 800 block Barnett Road, Minor Hill, Tenn., third-degree burglary-residence-force
• Kevin Barbour, 200 block Oak Street, Athens, conduct- disorderly conduct, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Stephen Dolan, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500
• Ryan Guenther, 24000 block Craft Road, second-degree kidnapping- child, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple, third-degree domestic violence- menacing-gun
• Santiago Velasquez, 700 block Washington Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Lee Ables, 100 block Travis Circle, Toney, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Tyrek Hayes, Athens, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, first-degree theft- auto theft
• William Johnson, 100 block Murphy Harold Drive, Madison, first-degree possession of marijuana
• Tyler Reeves, 17000 block Hall Road, Athens third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, April 1-August 5, $600, 1700 block Ole Carriage Drive
• Elkmont- Motorola cell phone, August 6, $150, 25000 block Hwy 127
• Athens- Xbox gaming system, 2000 Yugioh cards, August 6, $5,600, 22000 block Elkton Road
• Athens- 2018 gray Mazda 3, August 6, $2,500, 12000 block Lukers Way
• Tanner- 2015 white Chevy ambulance, August 7, $60,000, Hwy 31 and Martin Line Road
• Tanner- 2015 red Ford fire truck, August 7, $250,000, Hwy 31 and Martin Line Road
• Tanner- Springfield XD4 .45 pistol, $650, July 25- August 6, 28000 block Cedar Hill Road
• Athens- black bicycle, August 6-7, $120, 18000 block Hwy 99
• Athens- misc. groceries, AC unit, flash light, August 7, $440, 15000 block Mayfield Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Kristi Suzanne Bagwell, 33, unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Donna Maria White, 42, fourth-degree theft of property
• Joshua James Montgomery, 35, attempting to elude a police officer
• Alfonso Enoch Sylver, 42, public lewdness, failure to appear- open container
• Vince Allan Griffin, 29, second-degree criminal trespass
• Margarito Cortez Ordonez, 22, driving under the influence
• Vincent Oneal Scales, 41, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, resisting arrest
• Joe L Robinson, 81, resisting arrest
• Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes, 30, leaving the scene of an accident, third-degree robbery, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary
• Jerad Wayne Sides, 34, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Faith Danielle Sides, 28, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Larry Wayne McWhorter Jr., 52, driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- Toyota Sequoia, $5,000, Williamsburg Drive
• Athens- license plate, $25, 22000 block US Hwy 72 East
• Athens- A/C units, $400, 1100 block US 31 South
• Athens- Toyota T100 pickup, $10,000, 1000 block Browns Ferry Street
• Athens- purses/handbags/wallet, door knob, sheetrock wall, $300, 500 block Patton Street
• Athens- Taurus PT 1911 .45, $400, 200 block US 31 North
• Athens- 2008 Toyota Camry, $10,000, Pryor & Boardwalk
• Athens- Cash App card, 200 block US 31 North
• Athens- Chevrolet Equinox and keys, $10,005, 600 block Hobbs Street East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.