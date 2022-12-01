Arrest Reports (copy)
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Samantha Davis, 100 block Debeth Plz., Athens, first-degree burglary- residence- force

• Jesse Johnson, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499, improper lane usage, switched tag, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, attempt to elude by any means, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- Samsung cell phone, Oct. 29- Nov. 29, $700, 22000 block Pine Road

• Ardmore, check, Nov. 29, unknown value, 28000 block Mitchell Loop

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Christopher Allen Sain, 49, second-degree theft of property

• Shaun Lee Whitehead, 43, driving under the influence

• Bria Ebonique Johnson, 29, unlawful possession of controlled substance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- merchandise, $108.91, 1000 block US Hwy 72

