County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Samantha Davis, 100 block Debeth Plz., Athens, first-degree burglary- residence- force
• Jesse Johnson, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499, improper lane usage, switched tag, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, attempt to elude by any means, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Samsung cell phone, Oct. 29- Nov. 29, $700, 22000 block Pine Road
• Ardmore, check, Nov. 29, unknown value, 28000 block Mitchell Loop
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Christopher Allen Sain, 49, second-degree theft of property
• Shaun Lee Whitehead, 43, driving under the influence
• Bria Ebonique Johnson, 29, unlawful possession of controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- merchandise, $108.91, 1000 block US Hwy 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.