County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Franklyn Cuarezma, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officers
• Jessica Dugger, 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, two counts first-degree human trafficking, possession of pistol by a drunk/addict, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, three counts sell/furnish controlled substance to minor, three counts possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, two counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Kobe Thomas, 100 block Canterbury Circle, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Phillip Acton, 6500 block Hwy 72 E, Gurley, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, two counts possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• E.R. Barnett, 500 block Black Road, Hartselle, electronic solicitation of a child
• Allison Colwell, 25000 Watson lane, Elkmont, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, second-degree criminal mischief
• Carl Lucas, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, two counts third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument
• Audrey McMeans, 200 block Milton Road, Athens, truancy, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• Ashley Shelnutt, 18000 block Edgewood Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more
• Alvin Thompson, 1000 block Turner Road, Prospect, Tenn., converted statute
• Michael Whitworth, 14000 block New Cut Road, Athens, converted statute
• Dylan Williams, 28000 block Lambert Road, Ardmore, cruelty to animals- aggravated, cruelty to animals
• James Yarbrough, 1600 block Batts Street, Athens, second-degree receiving stolen property- transporting, possession of pistol by a drunk/addict
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Madison- pewter 2002 GMC Sierra, two boxes of tools, jumper cables, tool box, Dec. 4-6, $5,440, 9000 block Segers Road
• Athens- Garmin trolling motor, Garmin GPS, Hummingbird depth finder, LED lights, Dec. 2-7, $9,398, 8000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- sideboard, table, three piece entertainment center, two Bose speakers, desk, miscellaneous items, Pioneer stereo, Pioneer cassette player, Pioneer speakers, Nov. 27- Dec. 7, $6,600, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road
• Madison- Mossburg rifle 30-06 Tasco game camera, two boxes of ammo, two hunting knives, Asko-DV camera, Fieldline backpack, Costa sunglasses, Wild Game Innovations game camera, Dec. 7, $1,158, 9000 block Experimental Loop
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Jonathan Wayne Scott, 36, failure to appear- change bills circulate as money
• Danny Joe McCown, 65, third-degree criminal trespass, bond revocation
• Dylan Wade Williams, 28, possession of forged instrument
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- Christmas lights, $300, 20000 block Executive Drive
