County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Dana Beerman, 1200 block Sheraton St. Decatur, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Christopher Key, 500 block 8th Street, Decatur, non-support- child
• Ambria Reynolds, 21000 block Myers Road, Athens, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Dylan Williams, 28000 block Lambert Road, Athens, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Michael Bailey, 100 block Briargate Lane, Madison, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Anthony Doughty, 24000 block Christian Lane, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• Joseph Mitchell, 800 block Ardmore Hwy, Ardmore, Tenn., public intoxication- appears in public place
• Kimberly Reynolds, 19000 block Lydia Correy Road, Athens, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Jeri Ballard, 28000 block Harvest Road, Toney, three counts converted statute
• Andres De La Cruz, 1200 block Cedar Street, Decatur, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Darek Kelley, 1400 block Jefferson St., Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• Rodney Swearengin, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, two counts possession of controlled substance, driving while license suspended/revoked, switched tag
• Ajavia Thatch, 1600 block Pine St., Athens, theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500
• Deontrae Washington, 1200 block Woodridge Drive, Athens, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Tanner- red 2009 Ford F150, Dec. 9, $12,000, 24000 block Garrett Road
• Elkmont- Ryobi skill saw, two speakers, Dec. 6-9, $95, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road
• Athens- red 1998 Ford F150, Dec. 10, $4,000, 13000 block Hwy 31
• Athens- fireplace, projector, coffee maker, Craftsman shop vac, Dec. 8-9, $285, 17000 block Nabors Road
• Athens- Kobalt miscellaneous tools, Dec. 11, $200, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road
• Athens- green Mongoose bicycle, Dec. 11, $300, 12000 block Mayfield Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Benito Cruz Lara, 53, probation revocation- DUI
• James Houston melton Jr., 38, two counts contempt of/interrupting court proceedings
• Misty Long, 37, fourth-degree theft of property
• Amanda Mae McCurry, 31, chemical endangerment of a child
• Ignacio Gabriel Lopez, 24, DUI
• Stormy Lynn Black, 38, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Cordney Crutcher, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Oswaldo Antonio Ramos, 23, DUI, no drivers license
• Pascual Gaspar Ramirez, 33, DUI
• Manuel Vargas, 21, DUI
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- large glass window, $2,000, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Samsung Galaxy S22+, $1,000, 900 block E. Hobbs Street
• Athens- glass pipe, $10, 1400 block Elkton Street
• Athens- Kia ignition key, Jose Cuervo 50ml bottle, Kia front bumper and transmission, $2, 205, 18000 block N. Jefferson St.
• Athens- Apple Air Pod Pro, $180, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- rear passenger side tire, $100, 100 block E Market St.
• Athens- merchandise, $32.10, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- cup, Sunkist 30ct. Drink, KA Jammers, boneless pork chops, potatoes, ROVRUSAA 6 pk, chicken, biscuits, pizza rolls, $39.58, 1000 block US Hwy 72
