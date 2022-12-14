Arrest Reports (copy)
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Austin Brooks, 1000 block Elm St, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, first-degree criminal mischief

• Andrew Cunningham, 18000 block Sunflower Way, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude by any means, reckless endangerment

• Leigh Gillespie, 13000 block Saint Andrews Dr, Athens, disorderly conduct- failure to obey a police officer, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespass- enters/remain in/on

• Kaitlyn Hartsfield, 20000 block Townsend Ford Rd, Athens, drug trafficking, two counts possession of controlled substance

• Shane Lepre, 1200 block Beltline Road, Decatur, attempt to elude by motor vehicle

• Jarvis Malone, 27000 block Grant Dr, Elkmont, two counts drug trafficking

• Travis Martin, 5100 block Allendale Dr, Huntsville, fourth-degree theft of lost property- less than $500, second-degree theft of lost property- $1,500 to $2,500, second-degree theft- controlled substance

• Cameron Smallwood, 6200 block Rime Village Dr, Huntsville, driving while license suspended/revoked

• Scarlet Whitt, 4700 block County Road 26, Rogersville, two counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- plumber tools, two tires, ladder, nail plates, 1000 ft. of cable, 500 ft .of wire, box of tools, black 2017 UTLO trailer, Dec. 10-12, $4,089, 19000 block Shady Acres Circle

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Chailey Grace Adams, 20, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

