County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Austin Brooks, 1000 block Elm St, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, first-degree criminal mischief
• Andrew Cunningham, 18000 block Sunflower Way, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude by any means, reckless endangerment
• Leigh Gillespie, 13000 block Saint Andrews Dr, Athens, disorderly conduct- failure to obey a police officer, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespass- enters/remain in/on
• Kaitlyn Hartsfield, 20000 block Townsend Ford Rd, Athens, drug trafficking, two counts possession of controlled substance
• Shane Lepre, 1200 block Beltline Road, Decatur, attempt to elude by motor vehicle
• Jarvis Malone, 27000 block Grant Dr, Elkmont, two counts drug trafficking
• Travis Martin, 5100 block Allendale Dr, Huntsville, fourth-degree theft of lost property- less than $500, second-degree theft of lost property- $1,500 to $2,500, second-degree theft- controlled substance
• Cameron Smallwood, 6200 block Rime Village Dr, Huntsville, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Scarlet Whitt, 4700 block County Road 26, Rogersville, two counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- plumber tools, two tires, ladder, nail plates, 1000 ft. of cable, 500 ft .of wire, box of tools, black 2017 UTLO trailer, Dec. 10-12, $4,089, 19000 block Shady Acres Circle
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Chailey Grace Adams, 20, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
