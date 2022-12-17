County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday-Friday.
• George Farmer II, 18000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, first-degree assault- child abuse- aggravated- family
• Ryan Nelson, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Kyle Barnhill, 14000 block Grover Dr, Athens, drivers license- not in possession, two counts failure/refusal to display insurance, two counts failure to register vehicle, no seat belt, two counts operating vehicle without insurance
• Eric Blake-Davis, 22000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Colby Bowling, 1700 block County Road, Danville, Ala., driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Jerry Dabney Jr., 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, non-support- child
• Tywan Jones, 2000 block Levert Ave, Athens, discharge firearm intooccupied vehicle
• Kain LaLonde, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, first-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
• Calvin Luc, 200 block Gray St., Houston, Texas, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Amanda McCurry, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Darius Stewart, 500 block henry Drive, Athens, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday-Friday.
• Athens- white 2016 Audi A7, Apple Macbook, orange Gucci purse, wallet contents, .38 Taurus pistol, Apple Ipad, Dec. 15, $43,750, 25000 block Stef Lane
• Athens- gray ramps, speaker, Dec. 15, $320, 20000 block Hwy 127
• Athens- catalytic converter, Dec. 12-15, $1,000, 25000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- diamond ring, Dec. 3, $650, 18000 block Menefee Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday-Friday.
• Audrey Frances McMeans, 37, failure to appear- no insurance, speeding, expired tag, two counts drivers license suspended,
• Terry Joe Gann, 44, third-degree theft of property
• Tristan Martin Doty, 19, transmitting obscene material to child, electronic solicitation of a child
• Barbara Ann Sulk, 55, fourth degree theft of property
• Jonathan Wayne Scott, 33, criminal mischief
• Ryan Neal Baker, 40, DUI
• Erica Elise Porter, 36, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday-Friday.
• Athens- Eco Path A/T tires 285, $490, 1600 block West Elm Street
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $504.31, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- consumable goods, $58.51, 1000 block US Hwy 72
