County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Espirio Compean, 300 block Plymoth Rd, Huntsville, two counts second-degree assault, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, destruction of property by prisoner, second-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• Shabach Gardner, 29000 block Copperhead Lane, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- reckless
• Christina Laming, 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance
• Nathan Stewart, 100 block Mayfield St, Hartselle, three counts third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• Amber Barnes, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using a false identity
• Clayton Clark, 2600 block County Road 327, Moulton, first-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
• Michael Thompson, 3100 block Hale Drive, Huntsville, first-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more
• Braden Long, 24000 block Ridge Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Amanda Montgomery, 21000 block Clement Gin Road, Athens, truancy
• Amanda Smith, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, making false report to law enforcement
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- two computer consoles, computer monitor, computer mount, computer cables, Dec. 12-15, $2,352, 27000 block Rabbit Run
• Athens- red 2015 Dodge Journey, Apr 13- Dec. 1, unknown value, 24000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- Colbalt miter saw, Dewalt saw zall, two Craftsman drills, side grinder, Craftsman oscillating tools, tools, two skill saws, drill, tool box and tools, Paslode nail gun, Craftsman nail gun, two Ryobi drills, Black & Decker sander, jigsaw, Dec. 6-7. $1,780, 18000 block Wells Road
• Athens- laptop, ring, watch, video camera, Dec. 17, $330, 19000 block Airfield Street
• Madison, three flags, Dec. 17, $30, 13000 block Scott Lane
• Madison- Green Rock HPS45SK .45 pistol, three payroll checks, Dec. 17-18, $400, 25000 block Everblake Drive
• Madison- gray 2010 Toyota Yaris, Dec. 18, $15,000, 29000 block Donnely Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Robert Lee Stewart, 35, failure to appear- DUI, drivers license revoked, switched tag
• Leilany Osuna, 31, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• Erica Leslie Porter, 36, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Tynan Demar Hardin, 37, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Michael Jerome Smith Jr., 43, failure to appear- speeding, no insurance, no drivers license, switched tag
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- miscellaneous clothing, money, TJ Maxx tote bag, $25, 1500 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- crowbar, $10, 1700 block S. Jefferson Street
• Athens- black purse with white guitar outline, Navy Federal Credit Union card, Alabama license, Social Security card, currency, $400, 800 block US Hwy 72
