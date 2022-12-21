County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Roy Freeman, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, unlawful breaking and entering
• William Garrard, 23000 block Pepper Road, Athens, drug trafficking
• Andrew Strasser, 200 block Bayless Street, Anderson, second-degree bail jumping, two counts contempt of court- failing to appear, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous- less than $500
• Rodney Swearengin, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Christina Vaughn, 6400 block Millstone Cover Road, Flowery Branch, Ga., three counts violation of domestic violence protection
• Michael Whitaker, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way, Elkmont, sentenced from court
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- US currency, Dec. 18-19, $50, 14000 block Chris Way
• Athens- silver 2005 GMC Sierra 2500, tools, Dec. 18-19, $24,000, 14000 block Chris Way
• Athens- black Labrador Retriever dog, Dec. 19, $750, 21000 block Cottonbelt Road
• Madison- Beats head phones, US currency, check book, Dec. 18-19, $240, 25000 block Everblake Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Jessica Lynn Louk, 38, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- currency, $20, 600 block W Market Street
