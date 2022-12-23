County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Gregory Allen, 24000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, driving while license suspended/revoked, speeding
• Shawna Chambers, 11000 block Cowford Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- assault 2- family
• Darneshia Clemons, 700 block 5th Ave, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- assault 2
• Gannon Curtis-Seago, 23000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, non-support- child
• Kimberly Davis, 1000 block Johnston St., Decatur, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Jennifer Hill, 12000 block Mayfield Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft - $2,500 or more
• Darius Dixon, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499
• Barron Dorroh, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Tonya Garrett, 25000 block AL Hwy 251, Toney, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Jeffrey Hudson Jr., 1200 block Balch Road, Madison, first-degree domestic violence- burglary 1, first-degree kidnapping- held hostage or victim
• Timothy Sanders, 29000 block Briar Patch Lane, Ardmore, public intoxication- appears in public place
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- solar panel equipment, miscellaneous items, Dec. 21, $200, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road
• Anderson- US currency, Dec. 19-21, $70, 33000 block Hwy 99
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Thursday and Friday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- merchandise, $105.77, 1000 block US Hwy 72
