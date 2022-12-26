County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Tommy Cahall, 17000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Emily Caswell, 4300 block Huckaby Bridge Road, Falkville, public intoxication
• Wilson McDow, transient, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Charles Sutton, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, disorderly conduct
• Joshua Whitt, 30000 block AL Hwy 53, Ardmore, third-degree burglary- residence- force
• Harrison Bowling, 18000 block Prescott St., Athens, reckless driving, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Clinton Harvey, 22000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- second-degree criminal mischief
• Christopher Riggs, 500 block Pointe Road, Muscle Shoals, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Saturday-Monday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
