Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• April Boyett, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

• Salvador Vasquez, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Madison- Browning 12 gauge shotgun, Marlin Revelation 30-30 rifle, Remington 870 12 gauge shotgun, Olympic Arms 7.62 x 39 rifle, .22 pistol, three boxes 22 ammo, three boxes 7.62 x 39 ammo, Dec. 24, $2,519, 30000 block Hwy 72

• Elkmont- 1989 blue Chevy Astro van, Dec. 22-26, $1,500, 27000 block Lambert Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Tamara Gala Smith, 32, first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary

• Jerry Wayne Whitehead, 38, public intoxication

• Kenneth Kaylon Shelnutt, 38, harassment

• Khyalil Antoyne Meleek Farier, 27, harassment

• Karla Georgina Serrano, 45, domestic violence- assault

• Byron Daniel Flutsch, 43, domestic violence- assault

• Jairo Emanuel Aguilar, 32, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Joe Waylon Harvey, 54, driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- slice of pizza, wings, $8.48, 1200 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- merchandise, $126.06, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- merchandise, $294.27, 100 block US Hwy 31

• Athens- 1985 Toyota Camry and keys, $1,001, 400 block Vine Street

• Athens- iPhone Apple smart watch, $900, 300 block Lindsay Lane

• Athens- merchandise, $949.21, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- damage right rear quarter panel- Toyota RAV4, $1,000, 1300 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- UTO 10’ utility trailer, $2,000, 20000 block Mary Ella

• Athens- general merchandise, $194.39, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- liquor bottles, $500, 800 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- door frame, stove door, $200, East Sanderfer Road

