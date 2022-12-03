Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday-Friday.

• Franklyn Cuarezma, Athens, non-support, child

• Jesse Johnson, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, chemical endangerment

• Kain LaLonde, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, possession of controlled substance

• Brandon Landers, 22000 block Smith Road, Athens, non-support- child

• Jody McElyea, 22000 block Slate Road, Athens, non-support- child

• Michael Morris, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Tanner, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

• Derrick Woodruff, 200 block Gilespie Road, Madison, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

• Ricky Yates, 15000 block Reid Road, Athens, violation of domestic violence protection

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday-Friday.

• Athens- four Stihl chainsaws, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, $3,250, 17000 block Hwy 72

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday-Friday.

• Hazel Roberta Balentine, 52, third-degree criminal trespass

• Adrian Oneal Hazlitt, 38, harassing communications

• Bria Ebonique Johnson, 29, unlawful possession of controlled substance

• Sawyer Dale Pannell, 34, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of controlled substance

• Amanda Beth Malone, 42, third-degree criminal trespass

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday-Friday.

• Athens- merchandise, $53.44, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- windshield and side mirror, $500, 1300 block Wheeler Street

• Athens- merchandise, $60.80, 600 block East Hobbs Street

