County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday-Friday.
• Franklyn Cuarezma, Athens, non-support, child
• Jesse Johnson, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, chemical endangerment
• Kain LaLonde, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, possession of controlled substance
• Brandon Landers, 22000 block Smith Road, Athens, non-support- child
• Jody McElyea, 22000 block Slate Road, Athens, non-support- child
• Michael Morris, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Tanner, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
• Derrick Woodruff, 200 block Gilespie Road, Madison, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Ricky Yates, 15000 block Reid Road, Athens, violation of domestic violence protection
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday-Friday.
• Athens- four Stihl chainsaws, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, $3,250, 17000 block Hwy 72
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday-Friday.
• Hazel Roberta Balentine, 52, third-degree criminal trespass
• Adrian Oneal Hazlitt, 38, harassing communications
• Bria Ebonique Johnson, 29, unlawful possession of controlled substance
• Sawyer Dale Pannell, 34, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of controlled substance
• Amanda Beth Malone, 42, third-degree criminal trespass
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday-Friday.
• Athens- merchandise, $53.44, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- windshield and side mirror, $500, 1300 block Wheeler Street
• Athens- merchandise, $60.80, 600 block East Hobbs Street
