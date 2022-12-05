County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Alex Andrews, Rolling Hills Drive, Fayetteville, Tenn., seven counts use of official position or office for personal gain, seven counts bribery of public servants
• Patrick Colwell, 18000 block Goldenrod Lane, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court
• Tiffany Gibson, 23000 block Presnell Road, Athens, chemical endangerment
• Sarah Gregory, 25000 block Beatline Road, Athens, bench warrant- misdemeanor
• John Ketteman, Gates Mill Street, Huntsville, seven counts bribery of public servants, seven counts use of official position or office for personal gain
• Andrew Roy, 100 block Bellehaven Drive, Owens Cross Roads, four counts use of official position or office for personal gain, four counts bribery of public servants, four counts first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon
• Nicole Smith, 200 block Cambrian Ridge Trail, Pelham, driving under the influence (other)
• Jeremy Tucker, 17000 block Pamela Drive, Athens, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Reginald Beavers Jr., possession of controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance
• Summer Hovis, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Christi Kyle, 12000 block Mayfield Road, Athens, first-degree hindering prosecution- hindering
• Bobby McConnell Jr., 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2,500, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499
• Eric Miles, 1500 block Levert Ave., Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• John Bailey, 20000 block Yarbrough Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- assault 2
• George Farmer II, 18000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Lee Luna, 25000 block Iron Gate drive, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Michael May, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Melinda Maynard, 25000 block Iron Gate Drive, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Tanner- pewter 2007 Honda Odyssey, Nov. 29-30, $3000, 22000 block Hwy 20
• Madison- eight bulldog puppies, Nov. 24-Dec. 2, unknown value, 13000 block Hatchet Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• David Allen Parker, 33, failure to appear- DUI
• Christopher Lee Jordan, 33, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
• Bobby K. Willard, 32, failure to appear- public intoxication
• Isaiah Hernandez Whitworth, 22, first-degree theft of property
• Angela Ruth McCamey, 58, fourth-degree theft
• Rohn Everett Pruett, 68, four counts third-degree criminal trespass
• Glendy Zamora, 24, fourth-degree theft of property
• Walter Enrique Dubon Martinez, 23, DUI
• Jovita Martinez Mendoza, 33 public intoxication
• Pauler Defonda Lane Foster, 56, public intoxication
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- Coke, paper towels, three packs of batteries, Cover Girl makeup, Maybelline makeup, $45.25, 15000 block Pike Road
• Athens- wallet and contents, $110, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $224.11, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- consumable goods, $32.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- window screen, $50, 24000 block Delilah Circle
• Athens- merchandise, $173.76, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $70.37, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $48.86, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $137.38, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- consumable goods, $93.94, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Master Brand torpedo heater, $259.99, 600 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- consumable goods, $114.75, 1000 block US Hwy 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.