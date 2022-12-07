Arrest Reports (copy)
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Shamarion Dozier, 400 block Gwendolyn Ave., Huntsville, seven counts bribery of public servants, seven counts use of official position or office for personal gain

• William Hosea, 13000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence

• Tywan Jones, 2000 block Levert Ave., Athens, two counts second-degree possession of marijuana, carry concealed weapon

• Amber Roberson, 11000 block Cowford Road, Athens, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly

• Shelly Sharpston, 2000 block County Road 16, Florence, violation of domestic violence protection order

• Timmey Turner Jr., 100 block Sagebrook Drive, Madison, non-support- child

• Joslynn Winston, 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- Vulcan washing machine, Echo chainsaw, Johnson Messenger laser transit, Pasiode nail gun, nails, Dec. 5, $2,960, 20000 block Cox Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Joshua James Montgomery, 35, third-degree criminal trespass

• Danielle Latrice Crutcher, 29, fourth-degree theft of property

• Darnish Parker, 65, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- tie-down straps, $50, 1000 block Garrett Drive

