County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Willie Caple, 600 block Florida Ave., Florence, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• Tywan Jones, 2000 block Levert Ave., Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Ryan Nelson, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- intimidation
• Jonathan Parsons, 27000 block Bain Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- second-degree assault
• Ashley Shelnutt, 18000 block Edgewood Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving
• Benjamin West, 21000 block Harris Road, Elkmont, two counts second-degree rape- other weapon
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Sabre Red lawnmower, 16ft ladder, 40 feet of net wire, 10 CB radios, Nov. 1- Dec. 4, $640, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Hannah Marie Tatum, 35, failure to appear- two counts switched tag, two counts drivers license suspended, two counts no insurance, no child restraint
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- store merchandise, $127.83, 1000 block US Hwy 72
