Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Willie Caple, 600 block Florida Ave., Florence, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

• Tywan Jones, 2000 block Levert Ave., Athens, possession of controlled substance

• Ryan Nelson, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- intimidation

• Jonathan Parsons, 27000 block Bain Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- second-degree assault

• Ashley Shelnutt, 18000 block Edgewood Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving

• Benjamin West, 21000 block Harris Road, Elkmont, two counts second-degree rape- other weapon

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- Sabre Red lawnmower, 16ft ladder, 40 feet of net wire, 10 CB radios, Nov. 1- Dec. 4, $640, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Hannah Marie Tatum, 35, failure to appear- two counts switched tag, two counts drivers license suspended, two counts no insurance, no child restraint

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- store merchandise, $127.83, 1000 block US Hwy 72

