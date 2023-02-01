County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday,
• third-degree burglary- residence- no force
• public intoxication- appears in public place
• driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance, run red light
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Elkmont- Westward socket set, Jan. 28, $500, 25000 block Mooresville Road
• Athens- mail, Jan. 22, value unknown, 19000 block Elkton Road
• Athens- US currency, Jan. 30, $800 ,19000 block Holt Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Fourth degree theft of property
• Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
