County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• William Branson, 23000 block Christie Drive, Toney, illegal possession of prescription drugs
• William Clark, 24000 block AL Hwy 251, Toney, third- degree burglary- non-residence- no force
• Isaiah Hargrove, 29000 block Pulaski Pike, Ardmore, third-degree escape
• Bryant Hutto, 17000 block Dusty Road, Athens, seven counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary- residence- no force, first-degree theft- Grand Jury warrant, first-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more
• James Townsend, 3000 block Angora Drive, Huntsville, speeding, failure/refusal to display insurance, no drivers license
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- two queen size mattresses, Phillips television, 6 sheets of wood paneling, two boxes of flooring, two shower heads, lamp, arm chair, shower curtain, three light fixtures valued at $1957, Feb. 6-7, 19000 block Airfield Street
• Elkmont- US currency valued at $1589, Feb. 9, 25000 block Hwy 127
• Elkmont- Green Works pressure washer, Optima battery, Kehion 4-wheeler parts valued at $500, Feb. 8-10, 15000 block Cannon Road
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- two necklaces, ring and pearls valued at $150, Madison Street N
• Athens- vehicle tag valued at $30, 800 block Tanglewood Drive
City arrests
Athens police Department reported the following arrests Friday.
• Cameron Oshai Witt, 28, failure to pay-third-degree assault, failure to pay-driving while suspended, third-degree assault- domestic violence
• Kendrick Donyell Davis, 38, failure to appear- resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer
• Kimberly Dawn Hurth, 35, failure to appear- driving while suspended
• Santana Marie Thompson, 26, possess forged instrument
• Jesse Duane Wasserburger II, 25, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, pistol without permit, second-degree theft of property
• Kevin Deshawn Tolliver, 28, failure to appear- first-degree criminal trespass
• Duane Lee Merrell, 52, theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass
• Jason Erik Dobbs, 47, fourth-degree theft of property
• Leo Grant Genna, 27, interference with a domestic violence emergency call
• Don Antoine Smiley Jr., second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer
Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles have scheduled the following parole hearings for the week of Feb. 15-17.
• Brandon Wayne Howard, serving 115 months in Bibb County Correctional Facility for possession/receiving controlled substance (Class D), third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property
• Deborah Cunningham Scott, serving three years in Limestone County Jail for leaving a scene of an accident with injury
• Christopher Lee Jordan, serving five years in Easterling Correctional Center for obstruction of justice- false identity
