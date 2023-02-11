County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• possession/possession with intent to distribute, distribution of a controlled substance
• second-degree possession of marijuana
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• drug trafficking
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Ardmore- Harbor Freight generator, Feb. 1-8, $2,000, 25000 block 7th Street
• Athens- red Sukuki 400 four-wheeler, Feb. 8-9, $3,000, 17000 block Meadows Drive
• Mooresville- Garmin GPS, 12-gauge ammunition, red Sony camera, vehicle owner’s manual, Feb. 9, $400, 1800 block Arrowhead Landing
• Tanner- 2006 green Jeep Cherokee, Feb. 10, $2,000, 10000 block Hwy 31
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• failure to appear- fourth degree theft
• failure to appear- giving false name to law enforcement officer
• unauthorized use of a vehicle
• criminal trespass
• giving false identification to law enforcement officer, fourth-degree theft of property
• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- 2008 black Tacoma 4X2, $5,000, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- SRT8 Challenger, $25,909, 900 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $302.79, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $111.66, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- US currency, miscellaneous documents, $200, 1000 block Highland Street
