Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• possession/possession with intent to distribute, distribution of a controlled substance

• second-degree possession of marijuana

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• drug trafficking

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Ardmore- Harbor Freight generator, Feb. 1-8, $2,000, 25000 block 7th Street

• Athens- red Sukuki 400 four-wheeler, Feb. 8-9, $3,000, 17000 block Meadows Drive

• Mooresville- Garmin GPS, 12-gauge ammunition, red Sony camera, vehicle owner’s manual, Feb. 9, $400, 1800 block Arrowhead Landing

• Tanner- 2006 green Jeep Cherokee, Feb. 10, $2,000, 10000 block Hwy 31

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• failure to appear- fourth degree theft

• failure to appear- giving false name to law enforcement officer

• unauthorized use of a vehicle

• criminal trespass

• giving false identification to law enforcement officer, fourth-degree theft of property

• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Athens- 2008 black Tacoma 4X2, $5,000, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- SRT8 Challenger, $25,909, 900 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- merchandise, $302.79, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- merchandise, $111.66, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- US currency, miscellaneous documents, $200, 1000 block Highland Street

