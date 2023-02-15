Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• two counts drug trafficking

• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• truancy

• driving while license suspended/revoked

• truancy

• truancy, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

• public intoxication- appears in public place

• driving while license suspended/revoked, speeding

• two counts drug trafficking

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Elkmont- rifle AK-47, 410 shotgun, pistol, Jan. 14- Feb. 13, $1,500, 30000 Pettusville Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• failure to appear- domestic violence- harassment

• aggravated stalking

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• third- degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- identity theft, $1, 900 block E Hobbs Street

• Athens- F150, $30,000, 1900 block US 31 South

