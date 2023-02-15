County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• two counts drug trafficking
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• truancy
• driving while license suspended/revoked
• truancy
• truancy, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• public intoxication- appears in public place
• driving while license suspended/revoked, speeding
• two counts drug trafficking
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Elkmont- rifle AK-47, 410 shotgun, pistol, Jan. 14- Feb. 13, $1,500, 30000 Pettusville Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• failure to appear- domestic violence- harassment
• aggravated stalking
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• third- degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- identity theft, $1, 900 block E Hobbs Street
• Athens- F150, $30,000, 1900 block US 31 South
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.