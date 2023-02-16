County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• possession of a controlled substance
• attempt to elude by motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, drug trafficking
• two counts hunting without permission- day, two counts hunter orange requirement for hunting
• second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500
• non-support- child
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Dewalt air compressor, Feb. 9-14, $500, 27000 block Copeland Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• resisting arrest
• failure to appear- domestic violence- harassment
• disorderly conduct
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- brown Hobo wallet, $30, 1200 block US Hwy 72
