Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• possession of a controlled substance

• attempt to elude by motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, drug trafficking

• two counts hunting without permission- day, two counts hunter orange requirement for hunting

• second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500

• non-support- child

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- Dewalt air compressor, Feb. 9-14, $500, 27000 block Copeland Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• resisting arrest

• failure to appear- domestic violence- harassment

• disorderly conduct

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- brown Hobo wallet, $30, 1200 block US Hwy 72

