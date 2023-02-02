County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• chemical endangerment
• chemical endangerment
• second-degree possession of marijuana
• possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• driving while license suspended/revoked
• driving while license suspended/revoked
• third-degree burglary- residence- no force
• second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, second-degree assault, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Wednesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
