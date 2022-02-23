County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Stephanie Cooley, 18000 block Ala. Hwy 99, Athens, two counts first-degree theft of property (over $2500), identity theft
• Teddy Johnson, 600 block Alma Street, Decatur, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, first-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in
• Lane Norman, 600 block Market Street, Prospect, Tenn., two-counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• Timothy Patterson, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, improper lane usage- unfounded, driving under the influence (alcohol), possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct
• Tyler Smith, 14000 block Foxwood Drive, Harvest, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Ardmore- gas valued at $200, Feb. 17, 28000 block Hwy 251
• Athens- 2004 white Chevy Colorado valued at $9000, Feb. 18, 21000 block Piney Chapel Rd
• Athens- .45 Springfield pistol valued at $600, Dec. 17, 2020- Mar. 23, 2021, 18000 block Menefee Road
• Athens- Perazzi 12 gauge shotgun, Liberty safe, US currency valued at $28,500, Feb. 21-22, 2000 block Hwy 31
• Athens- 2011 white Hyandai Genesis valued at $20,000, Feb. 21, 5400 block Bay Village Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Camilla Shonta Dowden, 30, using false identity to obstruct justice
• Bethany Jean Berryhill, 24, theft of property
• Austin Gerard Brooks, 29, failure to appear: driving while suspended and expired tag
• Shabach Leon Edward Gardner, 20, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, failure to appear- speeding
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens, consumable goods, $71.50, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens, consumable goods, $210.96, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens, 30 ct. 10mg Adderall, 30 ct. 30 mg Adderall XR, cash, $550, 300 block 5th Ave
• Athens, two guitars, $200, 300 block Swan Drive
• Athens, makeup and brushes, $220, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens, debit card and wallet with drivers license, insurance card and social security card, $20, 800 block US Hwy 31
