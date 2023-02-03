County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• destruction of property by prisoner
• no drivers license, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, driving under the influence (alcohol), fail stop sign, open container- alcohol in vehicle
• unauthorized use of auto- no force, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Ardmore, two Kraco 440 pressure washers, Titan paint sprayer, MTS pressure washer buffer, Dewalt power tools, paint, Jan. 28-29, $13,500, 25000 block 7th Street
• Athens- Hairer black tv, black Columbia jacket, Feb. 1, $2,105, 23000 block Long Road
• Athens- Ruger HKSR9 9mm pistol, Ruger P80 .38, Feb. 1-2, $1,100, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road
• Athens- car tag, Feb. 1, $50, 12000 block Vanzille Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• third-degree theft of property
• third-degree theft of property
• first-degree robbery, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- US currency, $1,160, 22000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- shoes, $249.93, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.