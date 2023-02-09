County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500
• public intoxication- appears in public place
• second-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
• carry pistol unlawfully, failure to pay alcoholic beverage tax, obstruction of governmental operations
• parole violation
• first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family
• chemical endangerment
• obstructing justice using a false identity, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• driving under the influence (controlled substance)
• second-degree assault, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• attempt to elude by motor vehicle
• obstructing justice using a false identity
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- medications, Feb. 7, unknown value, 17000 block Blackburn Road
• Athens- medications, Feb. 7, unknown value, 16000 block Brownsferry Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• failure to appear- driving under the influence
• failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.