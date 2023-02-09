Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500

• public intoxication- appears in public place

• second-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (controlled substance)

• carry pistol unlawfully, failure to pay alcoholic beverage tax, obstruction of governmental operations

• parole violation

• first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family

• chemical endangerment

• obstructing justice using a false identity, driving under the influence (alcohol)

• driving under the influence (controlled substance)

• second-degree assault, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• attempt to elude by motor vehicle

• obstructing justice using a false identity

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- medications, Feb. 7, unknown value, 17000 block Blackburn Road

• Athens- medications, Feb. 7, unknown value, 16000 block Brownsferry Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• failure to appear- driving under the influence

• failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

