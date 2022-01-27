County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Eric Bass, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, two counts drug trafficking, second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance
• April Boyett, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
• Castillo Carthen, 24000 block Garrett Road, Belle Mina, non-support- child
• Curt Hall Jr., 7000 block Vanburen Road, Hesperia, MI, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft- possession of burglar's tools
• Carl Lucas, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, identity theft, first-degree theft of lost property (over $2500)
• Christopher Mills, 26000 block Mills Road, Elkmont, non-support child, converted statute
• Cassondra Ritchie, 23000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, first-degree hindering prosecution
• Timothy Royster, 100 block Stewart Road, Toney, non-support child
• Mickey Sanders, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, non-support child
• Catherine Smith, 300 block Vine Street, possession of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary-residence- no force
• Dylan Williams, 28000 block Lambert Road, Ardmore, third-degree burglary- residence- force
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- 16ft. Ladder and 10 storm windows between Dec. 25- Jan. 1 valued at $1100, 17000 block Hall Road
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- merchandise valued at $280.10, 600 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- lashes, Joe Boxer boxers and one (of a two pack) French Affair Push-up lingerie valued at $31.97, 600 block US Hwy 72
City arrests
Athens police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Dereon Jamil Green, 28, failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence and third-degree criminal mischief, interference with a domestic violence emergency call
• Jasmine Elizabeth Underwood, 20, failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence (assault) and second-degree criminal mischief
• Carlton Tyrone Clay, 51, failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Charles Henry Haggermaker, 29, failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Tracy Lynn Simon, 43, fourth-degree theft of property
• Toni Deanna Eaves, 39, fourth degree theft of property
• Mae Willie Benford, 68, fourth degree theft of property
• Ronnie Eugene Green II, 38, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance
• Joshua James Montgomery, 34, possession of a controlled substance
