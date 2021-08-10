County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Kevin Durham, 100 block Hammond Circle, Athens, public intoxication
• Holly Prozanski, 1400 block Tower Street, Athens, second-degree aggravated assault
• Cody Riggs, 1700 block West Elm Street, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance
• Willard Emerson, 27000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, DUI (alcohol)
• Austin Johnson, 10 block Clayton Lane, Fayetteville, Tennessee, switched tag, failure to display insurance and driving while license suspended
• Steven Lang, 1200 block Obrig Avenue, Guntersville, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Brandon Burney, 100 block Dover Street, Athens, driving while license suspended
• Karl Hughey, 4900 block Elkwood Section Road, Toney, two counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jose Sanchez, 9900 block Lucas Ferry Road, Tanner, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs
• Daniel Lawler, 17000 block Ellies Drake Drive, Athens, DUI (controlled substance)
• Rolando Sontay, 200 block Northwest Chance Drive, Calhoun, Georgia, nonsupport of a child
• Jason Wales, pedestrian soliciting rides or business
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — White 2000 Ford F250 valued at $15,000 stolen Aug. 6, 24000 block Southern Heritage Lane
• MADISON — Two catalytic converters valued at $400 stolen Aug. 6, 30000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Six Exide batteries valued at $1,500 stolen Aug. 7, 18000 block Menefee Road
• ATHENS — Gray 2011 Ford Fusion valued at $12,000 stolen Aug. 7, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road
• TANNER — Taurus G3C 9 mm pistol valued at $304 stolen Aug. 7, 19000 block Ingram Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.