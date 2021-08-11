County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Tuesday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Red Milwaukee reciprocating saw valued at $370, Milwaukee impact driver valued at $250, Milwaukee grinder valued at $200, four Milwaukee batteries valued at $400 and Milwaukee battery charger valued at $65 stolen Aug. 7, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road
• ATHENS — 40 cinder blocks valued at $500 and six windows valued at $300 stolen Aug. 9, 14000 block Bell Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Cody Lance Riggs, 25, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Holly May Prozanski, 36, second-degree assault
• Jessica Lee Gilbert, 38, second-degree assault
• Daniel Lee Lawler, 32, DUI (controlled substance)
• Willard Darell Emerson, 52, DUI (alcohol)
• Morgan Rex Adcock, 34, domestic violence (harassment) and resisting arrest
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Four auto body paint guns valued at $900 each, Snap-On 6-inch sander valued at $300, Snap-On impact drill and charger with three batteries valued at $400, Dewalt impact drill valued at $200, Dewalt charger valued at $75, Dewalt batteries valued at $100, Snap-On charger valued at $74, MATCO charger valued at $75 and Dewalt charger valued at $75 reported stolen Aug. 6, 800 block South Clinton Street
• ATHENS — Schwinn Spyder bicycle valued at $250 reported stolen Aug. 6, 700 block U.S. 31 South
• ATHENS — Troybilt lawnmower valued at $100, electric lawnmower valued at $100, metal lawn wagon, string trimmer, photographic light, Craftsman miter saw, Craftsman tiller, Black and Decker circular saw, reciprocating saw, Craftsman lawnmower, boombox, Sylvania 32-inch TV, Craftsman router, shop fan, Black and Decker hedge trimmer, Ego grass catcher, multiple hand tools, Merita bread sign and mini fridge of unknown value reported stolen Aug. 6, 12000 block South Houston Street
• ATHENS — Damage to passenger side tires of Pontiac Grand Am valued at $500 reported Aug. 7, 700 block Fifth Avenue
• ATHENS — Damage to section of privacy fence valued at $500 reported Aug. 8, 400 block Madison Street South
• ATHENS — Damage to driver side window of blue Plymouth Voyager valued at $400 reported Aug. 8, 13000 block U.S. 31 South
