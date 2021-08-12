County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Wednesday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — White 2019 Toyota Tacoma valued at $30,000 stolen Aug. 5, 26000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Vizio TV valued at $250, TV valued at $90, pots and pans valued at $150 and fishing equipment valued at $150 stolen between Feb. 23 and May 22, 24000 block Nick Davis Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $20, pistol magazine valued at $60 and 400 rounds of ammunition valued at $400 stolen Aug. 9, 14000 block Sabre Drive
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Michell Davis Jones, 46, fourth-degree theft of property
• Darian Tucker Clark, 22, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Nadiya Andriyivna Smyrnova, 25, DUI (alcohol)
• Krystal Ladawn Defoe, 39, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — damage from spray paint on outside door and garbage can valued $75 reported Aug. 9, 700 block U.S. 31 North
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $100 reported stolen Aug. 10, 1500 block U.S. 72 East
